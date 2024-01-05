Kadyrov called the proposal to exchange Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters for lifting sanctions trolling

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, explained his proposal to exchange 20 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for the lifting of sanctions against his relatives. This is what he's talking about wrote in your Telegram channel.

He previously addressed this statement to former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter, who visited Grozny. “Scott Ritter, unlike some, took this fat trolling correctly,” the politician said.

Kadyrov expressed confidence that the United States would not dare to remove his mother and children who have nothing to do with politics from the blacklist. However, he assured, the sanctions imposed by Washington do not interfere with life in any way.