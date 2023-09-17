The head of Chechnya Kadyrov published a video of his walk after the data on the disease

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, responded to rumors about his illness. The politician posted a video from his walk, confirming that he was in normal condition. He shared the footage in his Telegram-channel.

Kadyrov posted two videos from the park. In the first one, he films himself while walking in the park, the weather is rainy outside, and he is wearing a jacket with a hood. “This is how things are,” the politician comments on the video.

The second video shows the park itself and the asphalt road along which Kadyrov walks. It still continues to rain outside. “So go in for sports,” the Chechen politician says in a voice-over, dispelling rumors about his health.

“I strongly advise everyone who cannot distinguish truth from lies on the Internet to take a walk in the fresh air and put their thoughts in order. The rain is wonderfully invigorating,” reads the caption under the post.

Rumors about the illness of the Chechen leader began to spread in Telegram channels this week. The primary source of such information was the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrei Yusov, who stated that Kadyrov’s illnesses worsened, which led to a serious condition.