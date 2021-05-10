The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, demanded that the Israeli authorities apologize for the clashes that took place on the night of May 7-8 between Palestinians and Israeli border police fighters in East Jerusalem. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Kadyrov called the actions of the Israeli authorities “a provocation in the most elegant form” aimed at getting Muslims to break the law in revenge. “After all, then it will be possible to shout again from all the mouthpieces that the followers of the religion of Islam are terrorists,” he wrote.

According to the leader of Chechnya, in the current situation the world community should not remain silent. He noted that Muslims will not wait until the “cynical attacks on the mosque and the repression of believers” end.

“In the current situation, it will be better for everyone if the Israeli authorities come to their senses and, with full awareness that they are guilty of what happened, apologize for what happened,” Kadyrov said. He called on Riyadh to settle the conflict before it is too late, “otherwise the scale of the consequences will be dire.”

Earlier, riots broke out in East Jerusalem, the reason for which was the decision of an Israeli court to evict several Arab families living there without documents for more than half a century. Dozens of protesters with Palestinian flags threw stones at law enforcement officers near the Temple Mount and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and security forces responded with special equipment. More than 250 civilians and 17 police officers were injured in two days.