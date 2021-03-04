The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, appealed to the US FBI. About this he wrote in your Telegram channel.

He said that Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, for information about whom the American special service offered a reward of 250 thousand dollars, is visiting him in Grozny. “It would be foolish to pass up such a generous reward. With a sense of fulfilled civic duty, I am ready without a twinge of conscience to receive a well-deserved award, ”he sarcastically.

Kadyrov put one condition to the FBI: he agrees to receive the award exclusively in a suitcase in 20-dollar bills, since his “foreign accounts in the US and the EU are frozen, and he has to live off something.” “Send me through someone to Grozny, everyone here knows me, they will show you the way,” he wrote. As evidence, he attached his photo with Prigozhin, adding that he “does not even suspect that he will travel to the country of cowboys.”

In late February, it became known that the FBI had offered a reward of up to $ 250,000 for information about Prigozhin. The intelligence agency reported that the Russian was wanted for alleged involvement in a conspiracy against the United States to obstruct the work of the US Federal Election Commission.

In response, the businessman’s Concorde company issued the bureau his address and asked for a reward. Prigozhin himself accused American officials of a witch-hunt.