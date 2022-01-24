Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in his Telegramchannel declared Igor Kalyapin, a member of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia (HRC), and Elena Milashina, a Novaya Gazeta journalist, as terrorists. In his opinion, these persons earn on the topic of the republic.

Kadyrov noted that the journalist and HRC member develop scripts and whisper texts and behavior into the ears of their characters in order to defame the Chechen Republic and its inhabitants.

The head of Chechnya earlier called the former judge of the Supreme Court (SC) of the republic Saidi Yangulbaev “the embodiment of betrayal”.

He emphasized that he always destroyed terrorists and their accomplices, cleared his land of them and mercilessly fights them, wherever they are. In this struggle, “thousands of worthy sons” among the Chechens died, the politician added.

Earlier it became known that Saydi Yangulbaev and his daughter Aliya left Russia because of the threat to their lives. Prior to this, Kadyrov had called members of the family of the former Chechen judge accomplices of terrorists and called on them to be destroyed if they resisted arrest.

January 21 “Committee against Torture” (in 2015, after being entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents, the organization was liquidated; at the moment it operates under the same name without forming a legal entity) reported that armed men in civilian clothes and masks, who introduced themselves as Chechen security forces, broke into the apartment of the ex-judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya, Saydi Yangulbaev, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, from where they abducted his diabetic wife, Zarema Musaeva.