The head of Chechnya Kadyrov criticized Pope Francis for words about the cruelty of Chechens

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, criticized Pope Francis, who said that he considers the Chechens and Buryats the most “cruel part of the Russian troops in Ukraine.” He wrote about this in Telegram.

According to Kadyrov, guided by religion, the Chechens “do not start a fight without an offer of peace,” and the Ukrainian military themselves can tell about their attitude towards the prisoners. He stressed that in the ranks of the military “there is not a single alcoholic or drug addict”, and each of them is “deeply religious.” “And each of the fighters knows that in war one should not forget about honor, dignity and respect even for the enemy,” the head of Chechnya noted. He also shamed Francis, noting that “it is a shame for a world-class religious figure not to know about the attitude of Muslims towards the enemy.”

Yes, we are zealous in protecting our Motherland, religion and people. We call on the enemy to surrender and our citizens to stand up for themselves. Is this cruelty? Ramzan KadyrovHead of Chechnya

In addition, Kadyrov wondered how one can determine the qualities of the enemy on the battlefield. “And how to determine by eye in a combined detachment the nationality of a Russian soldier, if more than 190 peoples live in our country?” he added. The head of Chechnya expressed the opinion that Francis would not be able to answer these questions, as he “fell the victim of propaganda and the perseverance of foreign media.”

The head of Buryatia also answered the words of the Pope

The head of Buryatia Alexei Tsydenov called the words of the Pope of Rome about the Buryats and Chechens strange. According to him, history knows “many examples of the destruction of cities, countries and even peoples by those who consider themselves representatives of civilized nations.” As an example, he cited the Indian genocide in North America, the Crusades, as well as Belgrade and Libya, which “were bombed without the participation of the Buryats, Chechens and other peoples of Great Russia.”

Magomed Daudov, Speaker of the Parliament of the Chechen Republic, has already reacted to Francis’s statement. According to him, Chechen fighters, like the Buryats and representatives of hundreds of other peoples of Russia, have become saviors for the inhabitants of the liberated territories. Chechen Minister for National Policy, Foreign Relations, Press and Information Akhmed Dudayev said that a similar reaction followed the position of the Chechen leadership and its team against the “LGBT lobby”.

Russian Ambassador to the Vatican Alexander Avdeev called Francis’ accusations against the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) outrageous. He added that Moscow protested against the pontiff’s statement. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, even called the words of the Pope a perversion.

This is no longer Russophobia – this is a perversion, I don’t know what level. Remember, in the 90s – early 2000s, we were told exactly the opposite, that these are Russians, Slavs, who are torturing the peoples of the Caucasus, and now we are being told that it is the peoples of the Caucasus that are torturing Russians Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Representatives of confessions in Russia also condemned the statement of Francis

Religious figures also reacted to Francis’s statement. Mufti Salakh Mezhiev, chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Chechen Republic, said that Chechens are cruel only towards enemies, but merciful towards peaceful people. He also advised the Pope to read the works of Mikhail Lermontov, who wrote about the character of the highlanders.

The Patriarchal Exarch of Africa, Metropolitan Leonid of Klin, noted that the West, including the Roman Catholic Church, has long ceased to be a “barometer of morality and decency.” “The pontiff accumulates the ballast of critical mistakes at an extraordinary speed. We are waiting for an explanation from the papal court as to what and how “we misunderstood,” he said.

The head of the Buddhist traditional sangha of Russia XXIV Pandito Khambo Lama Damba Ayusheev wrote that the Buryats participating in the special operation in Ukraine are not cruel, but simply fight against fascism. In his opinion, “European Latins” do not understand that life in the cold regions of Russia brought up stamina, patience and endurance in Buddhists.

A source in the papal city-state said the Vatican had no intention of offending the peoples of Russia. “We will find out, double-check the translations,” he specified, emphasizing that the Holy See appreciates good relations with Moscow and expresses hope for their development.

America magazine published an interview with the Pope in which he spoke about the Ukrainian conflict on November 28. In a conversation with journalists of the publication, he declaredwhich considers the most cruel representatives of the Russian troops to be people who “do not adhere to the Russian tradition”, and attributed the Buryats and Chechens to their number.