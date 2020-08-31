The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, congratulated President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on his birthday, and also remembered the two Chechen wars. He published a congratulatory text in his Telegram-channel.

Kadyrov wrote that he treats the incumbent head of the republic with great respect.

“Under his leadership, Belarus has become one of the most steadily developing states in the post-Soviet space. This is the result of many years of successful and wise policy pursued by Alexander Grigorievich. We always follow these successes with great pleasure and sincerely rejoice at them, ”he stressed.

According to him, not everyone appreciates these results, and “some forces are trying to destroy peace and order” in Belarus. Such actions lead to “bloodshed and a protracted crisis,” Kadyrov added, and noted that the Chechen people “like no one else know what suffering and devastation the war brings.” “We have experienced two such tragedies, which ultimately claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, left as many crippled people and turned cities, regional centers, and villages into ruins,” Kadyrov said.

On August 10, Kadyrov congratulated Lukashenka on his victory in the elections and posted a photo hugging him. He called Lukashenko a strong business executive who set a stable course for the development of Belarus. “And I am sure that he will once again justify the trust of the Belarusian people!” He added.

The protests in the republic have been going on for three weeks already, the opposition demands to dismiss the current government, hold new presidential elections and investigate the mockery of the protesters in the first days of the protest. On August 27, mass arrests of disgruntled and protesters, as well as journalists, began again in the country. A correspondent of “Lenta.ru” and dozens of her Belarusian and foreign colleagues got to the police.

Belarusian citizens oppose the official election results, according to which President Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, won 80 percent of the vote.