The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, commented on the blocking of the account of US President Donald Trump on social networks and compared himself to the head of the White House. He shared his opinion in his Telegram-channel.

“Now Trump and I are somewhat similar: if earlier he blocked me on social networks, now the Almighty has restored justice, and as a result, the accounts of the rebellious Donald Trump are also blocked,” he wrote.

According to Kadyrov, such a situation would not have happened to Trump if he respected democracy and human rights.

Earlier, a number of the largest social networks blocked Trump’s account. In addition, Twitter and YouTube blocked a video in which he reached out to protesters outside the Capitol, urged them to go home, and claimed the elections were “stolen” from him. The American leader’s Twitter account was later unblocked.

On January 6, Republican protesters stormed the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. The Senate and the House of Representatives interrupted a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the last elections. According to this data, Biden won the presidential election. During the protests, five people were killed and the police detained nearly 70 rioters.