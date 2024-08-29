Chechen leader Kadyrov: doctors have assessed my health condition positively

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, commented on rumors about his health. He spoke about this live on his page on the social network VKontakte.

According to him, various illnesses are constantly being invented for him on the Internet. Kadyrov noted that, according to doctors, his health is fine.

“If I walk, I’m alive. Praise be to the Almighty, my health is fine. Doctors say my body is like that of a young guy,” said the head of Chechnya.

Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov said that he is absolutely healthy. Answering journalists’ questions about his health, the politician noted that he undergoes a medical examination every quarter.