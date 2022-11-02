Kadyrov on the dismissal of the Security Council of Chechnya Alaudinov: do not load your heads

The head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, speaking about the dismissal of Apta Alaudinov, secretary of the commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, from the post of secretary of the Chechen Security Council, advised not to overburden. He stated this in his Telegram-channel.

“I want to pleasantly surprise you, or please, or upset. Those people who serve in the team of Akhmat-Khadzhi (Akhmat Kadyrov, the former head of Chechnya, who died in 2004 in an explosion at the Dynamo stadium in Grozny – approx. “Tapes.ru”), there are no positions, no titles, no orders, no medals. There is the path of Akhmat-Hadji. Being on the path is above all. Everything is included there. Therefore, do not load your heads, ”commented the head of the republic.

Kadyrov also announced the imminent completion of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The decree on the release of Alaudinov from the post of Secretary of the Security Council of Chechnya was published on November 2. At the same time, Alaudinov continues to hold the positions of assistant to the head of Chechnya for the power bloc, as well as the commander of the Akhmat special unit, which participates in the SVO.