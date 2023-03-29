The head of Chechnya Kadyrov said that two militants in Gudermes were destroyed by return fire

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov visited the scene in Gudermes and commented on the attack on the police department. The video was published in Telegram-channel.

The politician noted that operational information was received about two criminals in the private sector of the city, during a special operation to neutralize them, their whereabouts were quickly determined.

“The militants were blocked and offered to surrender. Trying to escape from the encirclement, the criminals threw a grenade towards law enforcement officers. Both were destroyed by return fire, ”Kadyrov said.

The head of Chechnya noted that none of the law enforcement officers or civilians were injured.

Earlier, the SHOT Telegram channel reported that unknown persons attacked the building of the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Gudermes region. According to preliminary information, two people opened fire on the police post. They were killed by return fire. The attackers are being identified.