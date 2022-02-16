The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, following the deputies of the State Duma, called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republics (LPR). The commentary to the appeal of the deputies appeared in Telegram-channel policy.

I fully support the decision of the State Duma to appeal to the President of the Russian Federation with the question of the need to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. I believe that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief will satisfy the appeal and our country will recognize the independent status of both republics. Vladimir Vladimirovich is a far-sighted and wise politician. I think he will definitely take such an important step for peace. Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

He also expressed confidence that the majority of Russians share this opinion. Kadyrov noted that an information war was launched against the two republics. He stressed that only the recognition of their independence in the international arena will put an end to “many years of confrontation and bloodshed.”

According to the head of Chechnya, in the event that Kiev fails to comply with the Minsk agreements, it is more than logical that in this difficult political situation, Putin would take over the “peacekeeping mission”.

Deputies’ appeal

On February 15, deputies of the State Duma of Russia, in the course of a rating vote, decided to immediately turn to Putin with the question of the need to recognize the DPR and LPR. 351 parliamentarians voted for the draft resolution on an immediate appeal to the head of state.

It is specified that the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin immediately signed the document supported at the meeting of the State Duma.

Kiev does not comply with the Minsk agreements. Our citizens and compatriots living in Donbass need help and support. In this regard, the deputies believe that the recognition of the DPR and LPR will create grounds for ensuring security guarantees and protecting the inhabitants of the republics from external threats, as well as for strengthening international peace and starting the process of international recognition of both states. Viacheslav Volodin Chairman of the State Duma

An alternative version of the document, which included preliminary consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, was supported by 310 deputies.

At the same time, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Leonid Kalashnikov, said that the recognition of the regions is not within the competence of the parliament, so the deputies addressed the president.

See also Putin held telephone conversations with the President of South Ossetia Recognition or non-recognition is carried out by the President of the Russian Federation, this is his exclusive competence. Today in this hall we are only shaping the position of the Duma and the approaches of the Duma Leonid Kalashnikov Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs

Putin’s response

The possibilities for the implementation of the Minsk agreements after the appeal of the State Duma regarding the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) have not yet been exhausted. This was the answer given to the deputies by Russian President Vladimir Putin. TASS on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to the head of state, Russia hopes that a solution will be found. In addition, he pointed out, Moscow expects that European countries and the United States will be able to influence the current Ukrainian leadership.

I will proceed from the fact that we must do everything to solve the problem of Donbass, but to do this, first of all, based on the possibilities for the implementation of the Minsk agreements Vladimir Putin President of Russia

At the same time, the Russian president called what is happening in the Donbass a genocide. He added that most Russians sympathize with the people of the region and hope that the situation will change for the better for them.

See also In Ukraine, they talked about the desire to host the Olympics It is quite obvious that in our country the vast majority of people sympathize with the residents of Donbass, support them and hope that the situation there will radically change for the better for them. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The reaction of the Federation Council

The appeal of State Duma deputies to Russian President Vladimir Putin with the question of the need to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics does not imply any kind of invasion. This comment was made by the head of the temporary commission of the Federation Council for the protection of state sovereignty and the prevention of interference in the internal affairs of Russia, Andrei Klimov.

Klimov noted that the corresponding decision reflects the opinion of the majority of Russians, and the document itself “is not a law, it is an appeal to the head of state that the head of state, within the framework of his powers, make certain decisions.”

The senator noted that “the people who are in the State Duma represent not only their parties, but also the interests of Russian citizens.”