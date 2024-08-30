Chechen leader Kadyrov reported positive assessment of his health by doctors

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, commented on rumors about possible health problems. He said that various illnesses are constantly invented for him on the Internet.

According to the politician, his health is “all right”. “I undergo major repairs every three months, and major repairs every six months,” he said.

Doctors say that the body is like that of a young guy Ramzan Kadyrov Head of the Chechen Republic

Kadyrov explained that talk about his health problems is conducted both when he has “put on a little weight” and when he has “lost a little weight.” “We need to do a survey to find out how many kilograms one should weigh and how many kilograms one should maintain,” he joked.

Kadyrov called rumors about diseases Western propaganda

In early August, the Chechen leader responded to reports of his worsening condition by stating that he was in perfect health. He believes that the rumors appearing in the media about his illnesses are Western fabrications.

“I observe all religious norms, I eat right,” the head of the Chechen Republic said. Kadyrov also indicated that he does physical exercise. At the same time, the politician said that doctors have found a decrease in vitamin D in his body.

Kadyrov wanted to take a vacation

In December 2023, the Chechen leader announced that he planned to take a vacation at the end of 2024. He said this on a direct line with residents of the republic, answering a question about his health.

“I want to look at the work from the outside,” Kadyrov explained. According to the head of the Russian region, the vacation will help to understand “what projects to take on, what was missing.”

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would like to have more soldiers like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. The Russian leader pointed out that Akhmad-Khadzhi Kadyrov’s son is successfully implementing his father’s ideas in real life. When asked by a journalist whether “Putin’s foot soldiers” like Kadyrov justify his trust, Putin said: “If I had more of these foot soldiers, I would be very happy, but even one such foot soldier is worth a lot.”