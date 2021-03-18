The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, commented on the reaction of the official representative of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, to the complaint of the Chechen special forces to Russian President Vladimir Putin over publications about massacres in the republic. About this he wrote in your Telegram channel.

“I thought that people could turn to the president with a request to sort out issues that worry them, such as, for example, with provocative attacks on the Chechen people from Novaya Gazeta,” he explained. Kadyrov drew attention to the fact that the articles in this publication defame the honor and dignity of thousands of fighters who sacrificed their lives and health in the fight against international terrorism.

Earlier, fighters of the Akhmat Kadyrov Special Police Regiment appealed to Putin because of the publications of Novaya Gazeta. They asked the head of state to pay attention to the “vile attacks of the fake publication.”

After that, Peskov said that, according to the law, newspapers can publish materials of a critical nature. “And here, of course, it is necessary to use legal procedures if necessary,” said the presidential press secretary and added that the safety of journalists must be indisputable.