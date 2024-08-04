Kadyrov spoke about the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine, saying “it’s not the end of the world”

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov spoke about the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine. His words were aired on the Rossiya 1 TV channel, reports RIA News.

Kadyrov called the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine nonsense and stressed that “this is not the end of the world.” “If suddenly something goes wrong there, I am sure that we will press the button and show that you can’t joke with us. As our supreme commander-in-chief said: “Why do we need this world without Russia?”,” he added.

The Chechen leader also said that Russia will win the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine this year. According to Kadyrov, the main force in the SVO zone remains the infantry, and the Ukrainian army has problems with it.

Before this, the head of Chechnya announced growing discontent and a lack of strength among Ukrainian servicemen. Evidence of this is the increased number of people surrendering, Kadyrov explained.