The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, reacted to the news of the arrest of a native of the republic, Said-Muhammad Dzhumaev, who fought with riot policemen on January 23 at an unauthorized rally in Moscow. This is reported in Instagram-account of CHGTRK “Grozny”.

During a speech in Chechen, the translation of which is quoted by the opposition Telegram-channel 1ADAT, the politician called Dzhumaev a cowardly jackal. According to Kadyrov, the arrested person should not have escaped “if he is a man.” “He had to say:” This is my position, and I defend my position as best I can. Imprison me if I broke the law or committed a crime “- and go to the end,” he said.

The head of Chechnya also noted that as soon as the republic achieved that Russia and the entire world community saw the Chechen as a defender, “so some devil appears, and again“ Chechen there ”is buzzing on the radio and television.”

Kadyrov also announced attempts to heroize Dzhumaev and gather people around him. “Where have you seen that a cowardly jackal who escaped after a fight was considered a hero? I have never seen, ”concluded the head of Chechnya.

The court arrested Dzhumaev on January 28, he will spend two months in the isolation ward. During interrogation, the accused declared that he admitted guilt. The young man was detained in a forest in the Palkinsky district of the Pskov region. He had two compasses and a map with him, he was moving towards the Latvian border. During the arrest, he tried to escape, but during the capture did not offer resistance. Dzhumaev’s relatives said that he “grew up with his mother in a foreign land.”

On the afternoon of January 23, uncoordinated actions in support of Alexei Navalny were held in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities of Russia. He was arrested on 18 January for repeated violations of the terms of probation in the Yves Rocher case.