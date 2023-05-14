Russian forces stably hold the line of defense in the Kremennaya area. This was announced on Saturday, May 13, by the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, referring to the words of the commander of the special forces unit “Akhmat” with the call sign “Iran”.

In his Telegram channel, Kadyrov noted that the information about the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in this area does not correspond to reality. There are attacks by small sabotage and reconnaissance groups, but there is no reason to talk about a full-scale counteroffensive.

If the enemy nevertheless undertakes to recapture the territory controlled by Akhmat, he will fail, and will also face serious losses in manpower and equipment, the head of Chechnya added. The special forces soldiers, according to “Iran”, are ready for any development of events.

Earlier that day, Akhmat commander Apty Alaudinov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had activated only in certain sectors of the front, while in general the situation was stable and under control.

At the same time, the Russian military told an Izvestia correspondent that the activity of enemy reconnaissance groups had increased in the forests near Kremennaya. It is assumed that in this way the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for the start of the counteroffensive.

On May 11, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the situation in the area of ​​the NMD was under control, and reports of defense breakthroughs in different parts of the contact line did not correspond to reality.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

