Former officer of the Akhmat Kadyrov patrol and guard service regiment, senior police sergeant Suleiman Gezmakhmaev is a drug addict and a malicious debtor, said the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. So he commented on the words of the security official about the massacres in the republic, reports “Grozny-inform”.

“We are even ashamed to say that there was a drug addict in our regiment. He fled to Germany and came up with all sorts of testimonies there, which were not enough for the migration services, ”Kadyrov said.

He added that the journalists of Novaya Gazeta, which published an interview with Gezmakhmaev, brought the ex-fighter to St. Petersburg, where he was “finally processed.” “At the same time, lenders were looking for him, to whom he did not pay off the loan. Already there, a script of the so-called testimony was painted for him, ”the politician suggested.

Also, according to Kadyrov, the newspaper’s article gives the impression that only Gezmakhmaev served in the regiment.

On March 15, Novaya Gazeta published the second part of its investigation into the executions in Chechnya. In it, Gezmakhmaev told about the circumstances of the alleged murder of at least 13 people from the “list of 27”.

After that, the soldiers of the special forces regiment turned to Russian President Vladimir Putin. They asked him to pay attention to “the vile attacks of a fake publication such as Novaya Gazeta.” The Kremlin replied to this that the appeal was not the right place, and suggested, if necessary, to use legal procedures.

Later, Kadyrov speculated about the prospects for the trial. He called it ridiculous that, for example, the Kremlin advised to sue the newspaper, and not vice versa. “So go ahead! Let’s see who will take it! ” – said the head of Chechnya, noting that he believes in the honesty of the Russian trial.

The first part of the Novaya Gazeta investigation was published in February. It was based on the official documents of the Chechen Ministry of Internal Affairs, which were at the disposal of the publication – these are tables with photographs and personal data of more than 160 detainees. Among them were found almost all the persons involved in the newspaper’s list (26 people). The pictures of the detainees were taken in recognizable places, for example, near the wall with a characteristic plinth in the Kadyrov regiment.