Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in his Telegramchannel called the former judge of the Supreme Court (SC) of the republic Saidi Yangulbaev “the embodiment of betrayal.”

He stressed that he always destroyed terrorists and their accomplices, cleared his land of them and mercilessly fights them, wherever they are. In this struggle, “thousands of worthy sons” among the Chechens died, the politician added.

And they did not give their lives for the vile Yangulbaev family to nullify all the successes achieved with their provocations and intrigues. And the real embodiment of betrayal is Yangulbaev Sr. Calling himself a judge, he could not raise intelligent children. And instead of convicting them for extremist statements, he betrayed the judicial system, supported them and fled, hiding behind the status of a judge Ramzan Kadyrov head of the Chechen Republic

Earlier it became known that Saydi Yangulbaev and his daughter Aliya left Russia because of the threat to their lives. Prior to this, Kadyrov had called members of the family of the former Chechen judge accomplices of terrorists and called on them to be destroyed if they resisted arrest.

The head of Chechnya added that he does not throw words into the wind and does not refuse them. He once again reminded that he intended to prosecute the Yangulbaevs by law, wherever they were, and stressed that they would be destroyed if they resisted.

Location of abducted Zarema Musayeva became known

Minister of Information and Press of Chechnya Akhmed Dudayev broadcast TV channel “Rain” (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) disclosed the location of Zarema Musayeva, the wife of judge Saydi Yangulbaev, who was kidnapped by security forces from Nizhny Novgorod.

The official indicated that the woman was in the special detention center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chechen Republic. She was detained for 15 days on an administrative offense for attacking and insulting a police officer. On January 21, Kadyrov described this “attack” – according to him, after Musaeva was taken to Grozny, she attacked a police officer and “almost deprived him of an eye.” The head of Chechnya added that by doing so she had already earned herself an article for real time.

Dudayev said that the trial for this offense had already taken place, but did not specify where and when. Saydi Yangulbaev’s wife is a witness in a criminal case, in which she was initially brought in for questioning.

Earlier, Musayeva denied the fact of violence against her by law enforcement officers. The woman said that the police bought her diabetes medication and allowed her to take an injection. She also confirmed that no violence was used against her.

On January 22, Dudayev assured that law enforcement officers did not commit any illegal actions against the Yangulbaevs.

January 21 “Committee against Torture” (in 2015, after being entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents, the organization was liquidated; currently operating under the same name without forming a legal entity) reported that armed men in civilian clothes and masks, who introduced themselves as Chechen security forces, broke into the apartment of the former judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya, Saydi Yangulbaev, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, from where they kidnapped his diabetic wife, Zarema Musaeva.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the information about the kidnapping looks like a fantastic story and it is necessary to wait for official confirmation.

Human Rights Ombudsman in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova asked the prosecutor of the Chechen Republic to check the circumstances of bringing the wife of a retired federal judge from Nizhny Novgorod to Chechnya for interrogation. She added that she is keeping the situation under control.

The European Union also called on the Russian authorities to release the detained Zarema Musayeva, investigate the case, as well as put an end to the persecution of human rights activists and their families and immediately release those detained on trumped-up charges.

Musayeva’s son about the detention of his mother: an offense invented

The youngest son of Zarema Musaeva Baysangur Yangulbaev in an interview with the Dozhd TV channel (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) commented statement of the Minister of Information and Press of Chechnya. He stressed that the administrative offense was invented to detain his mother for a longer period, since after the interrogation, the authorities simply could not let her go.

Baysangur Yangulbaev also appreciated the words about the medicine provided to Musayeva. He pointed out that in Nizhny Novgorod the drug had to wait for weeks, it is very expensive and is only available with a prescription. The young man doubted that the necessary medicines were found in the first-aid kit of the security forces.

See also Former NHL player called the advantage of the Russians over the Finns It’s some kind of nonsense that there is a first-aid kit in the car and the first-aid kit has everything: from cancer, from death, these Kadyrovites can find any medicine, the main thing is to justify themselves Baisangur Yangulbaev son of detainee Zarema Musayeva

The youngest son of the wife of the ex-judge noted that he heard about the alleged calls for terrorism and extremism from his brothers for the first time. He stressed that these statements justified the detention of his mother.

Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov threatened the entire family with prison or a place underground. At the same time, he made a reservation that the future of the Yangulbaevs no longer depended on him. The politician also called on the Supreme Court of Russia to take measures to expel Saydi Yangulbaev from the ranks of judges.

Later, the head of Chechnya noted that his words were taken as a threat, but he did not threaten anyone. Kadyrov added that the Yangulbaevs called for terrorism and extremism, and are also associated with organizing an attack in Turkey on a former law enforcement officer from Chechnya. He stressed that the Chechens are outraged by the actions and statements of the ex-judge’s family, so “they will not stand on ceremony with them when they meet.”