Head of Chechnya Kadyrov called Prigozhin’s attempted armed rebellion a betrayal

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov spoke out about the performance of the fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” led by Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian Ministry of Defense. He called it betrayal.

Kadyrov declaredthat the performance of the Wagner PMC fighters, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, is a rebellion that must be suppressed.

We will do everything to preserve the unity of Russia and protect its statehood! Ramzan Kadyrovhead of Chechnya

He also stated that he was ready to take tough measures for this.

A major fire broke out in Voronezh, the passage to the buildings of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs was blocked

In Voronezh, at the oil depot located on Dimitrova Street, a fuel tank caught fire. This was announced by the governor of the region Alexander Gusev, noting that more than 100 firefighters and 30 pieces of equipment are working on the spot. According to preliminary data, there are no victims, he said.

In the footage taken by an eyewitness, a huge column of fire is visible behind the residential building, which was formed at the time of the explosion of the tank.

In another video, a Ka-52 combat helicopter flies near the oil depot, after which the object lights up. It has not yet been determined exactly what caused the major fire at the oil depot.

In addition, eyewitnesses filmed an attempt to strike a Ka-52 helicopter over Voronezh. The captured footage shows how a rocket is fired from the ground towards him, but the board shoots off heat traps, due to which the projectile loses its target and explodes at a distance from it.

In another video, presumably captured the moment of the rocket’s arrival in a residential yard on Admiral Chursin Street in Voronezh. 11 cars were damaged. Information about the victims was not received.

Also on June 24, an An-24 aircraft could have crashed in the Voronezh region. The footage taken by an eyewitness shows an aircraft falling in flames in the vicinity of Kantemirovka. At the same time, there is no official comment, as well as other reports about this incident.

In addition, it was reported that in Voronezh blocked the passage to the buildings of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The police are standing next to them. The footage published by the journalists shows a closed area and a service car.

Related materials:

Explosions occurred in Rostov-on-Don, PMCs mine roads and put machine guns

An explosion occurred in the center of Rostov-on-Don, the movement of military equipment began, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports. People were asked to leave Budennovsky Prospekt in the city center. Military equipment of PMC “Wagner” began to move near the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD), occupied by the company’s fighters. For others dataThere were two explosions.

Also, according to the correspondent of Lenta.ru, cars with Utes machine guns belonging to Wagner PMC are placed at the entrances to the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the center of Rostov-on-Don.

According to eyewitnesses, the Wagner fighters lay out anti-tank mines at the entrances to the city, and also equip their roadblocks and firing points, which are reinforced by soldiers armed with automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

Earlier in Rostov-on-Don, clashes broke out between local residents because of the fighters of the private military company (PMC) Wagner in the city. In the published footage, the townspeople also turn to armed people with an appeal to leave the city until hostilities begin on its streets. Rostovites reminded PMC fighters about the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called the organizers of the rebellion traitors and promised them imminent punishment.

Also in Rostov-on-Don, two men and a woman, one after another, tried to stir up the situation in the crowd and provoke disputes. One of the provocateurs turned out to be a native of Ukraine. He tried to push the young man away from the tank, near which he was photographed. The man began to shout that cowards surround him and arrange a circus.

The video, which was filmed by the correspondent of Lenta.ru, shows that a crowd gathered around a man of retirement age and forced him to show his passport. He opened the page on the spread with a residence permit, where the Rostov address was indicated – Pushkinskaya Street. However, observers also noticed the first page of the document, where Ukraine was listed in the column on the place of birth.

“Yes, I was born in Ukraine and I am not ashamed of it,” the man said. Residents called him a provocateur and advised him to go home.

It was also reported that the tank blocked the gates of the Rostov circus, located near the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD). Whose he is – the Ministry of Defense or PMC “Wagner” – was not specified.

Prigozhin’s rebellion began on the evening of June 23

On June 23, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Russian military of attacking the company’s rear camps. He also threatened to use force. On the morning of June 24, it turned out that the Wagnerites had occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the center of Rostov-on-Don.

The FSB opened a criminal case against the businessman on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the organizers traitors. He promised them imminent punishment.