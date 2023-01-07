The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, on January 8, called foreign aid to Ukraine a working scheme for money laundering.

According to him, no more than 15% of the total amount of support will reach the trenches.

“I see that some are worried about foreign aid to Ukraine. Do not worry! This is a money laundering scheme. Officials from the West and Ukraine will plunder these funds,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, on December 28, The American Thinker magazine wrote that prolonging the conflict in Ukraine and continuing to finance and send weapons to Kyiv is necessary for the US elites to maintain the possibility of money laundering. As stated in the material, the Democrats and some Republicans made a very good deal with the Kyiv regime.

On December 21, the Chinese newspaper Global Times noted that the United States of America will drag out the conflict in Ukraine until it gets its own benefit. It was clarified that it was important for Washington not only to try to weaken Russia, but also to increase the dependence of the European Union on the United States in the military sphere.

The article also said that the US military-industrial complex, energy and financial groups, as well as digital oligarchs, are also seeking to maximize the profits from the crisis in Europe.

Prior to that, on December 8, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States plans to stir up the conflict in Ukraine at least until the end of 2025 in order to make money on corruption schemes.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

