Head of Chechnya Kadyrov calls for martial law after drone attack on Moscow

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called for martial law in Russia after the drone attack on Moscow. His statement was published in Telegram-channel.

For me, it is so necessary to declare martial law in Russia, to use all the combat resources intended for this, in order to sweep away this entire terrorist cell at once, without resorting to the wording “Ukrainian military” Ramzan Kadyrovhead of Chechnya

The politician urged to call the Ukrainian military and authorities “terrorists” because they use terrorist methods.

Kadyrov also expressed the opinion that the drone attack had no tactical, strategic or psychological meaning, it was only aimed at attracting attention after the major defeats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front.

Responses to such attempts to attack should not be harsh – they should be brutal. We protect our citizens, and there is no need to fuss and stand on ceremony Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

The head of Chechnya urged the European countries to think about who they supply weapons to, and stressed that this “will come back to haunt when Russia knocks on the door.” He also announced some actions in the zone of a special military operation (SVO), so that the Ukrainian military would understand “what is revenge in the full sense of the word.”

Related materials:

Earlier on May 30, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine continues to strike at the civilian infrastructure and civilian population of the Russian Federation. According to him, the Russian Armed Forces react as harshly as possible to terrorist attacks.

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that the Russian Armed Forces hit the central decision-making points in Ukraine, in which strikes were planned on the territory of the country.

Drone attack on Moscow

On the morning of May 30, Moscow was attacked by UAVs, three houses were damaged. Drones crashed into a high-rise building in the Novomoskovsky district on Atlasova Street, a residential building on Profsoyuznaya Street, hitting the window of an apartment on the 16th floor, and a house on Leninsky Prospekt. According to the mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, no one was seriously injured.

Immediately after the UAV attack, the Moscow police introduced the Typhoon plan, and the residents of the affected houses were evacuated. The Ministry of Defense called the incident a terrorist attack. The department explained that Moscow was attacked by eight Ukrainian drones, all of them shot down.

Three drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW), five were shot down by the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system (ZRPK) in the Moscow region. The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) began to investigate the facts of the fall of drones in the capital.

Related materials:

Commentary by the President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the drone attack on Moscow an act of terrorism. He stressed that the Russian side does not use the means used by Ukraine, and the incident in the capital is proof of this.

As you know, the Kiev regime chose a different path, the path of attempts to intimidate Russia, intimidate Russian citizens and strike residential buildings. This is, of course, a clear sign of terrorist activity. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state also said that the air defense (AD) systems in Moscow worked properly and satisfactorily, although “there is something to work on.”

Earlier, State Duma deputy Yaroslav Nilov announced the need to minimize information related to the manifestation of aggression against Russia. According to the politician, this is necessary in order to prevent its use in the information war.

The attack on Moscow is incommensurable with strikes on military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

State Duma deputy from the United Russia party Oleg Morozov said that the drone attack on Moscow is incommensurable with the strikes on military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There can be no commensurability here and there should not be. Our task is to destroy decision-making centers, weapons depots and fuel tanks. Every day! No weekend breaks Oleg Morozov State Duma deputy

The parliamentarian stressed that the protection of Russian citizens consists not only in improving protection systems, but also in scaling up strikes against Ukrainian targets. According to him, the more effective the strikes, the more protected the Russians will feel.

Kyiv did not achieve its goal by attacking the capital

Alexei Zhuravlev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense, said that the purpose of the drone attack on Moscow was to sow panic among the population, but Ukraine could not achieve it and intimidate Muscovites, reports RIA News.

Ukraine and its Western curators would certainly like to see cars leaving Moscow, closed shops and demonstrations. It is not for nothing that “panic” is repeatedly mentioned in the publications of the European press, but this is only the result that they tried to achieve by attacking drones. Alexey Zhuravlev First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense

The deputy noted that the life of the capital continues as usual, even the schedule of public transport has not changed. He also promised that Russia would adjust the air defense system so that the fly would not slip through.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Andrei Svintsov said that Russians should not post videos of the operation of air defense systems on social networks.

The prosecutor’s office found publications on social networks containing unreliable information about the circumstances of the drone attack on Moscow.

Related materials:

The reaction of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Western support for Ukraine is pushing Kyiv to increasingly reckless acts. The commentary is on site departments.

Western support for the Kyiv regime is pushing the Ukrainian leadership towards increasingly reckless criminal acts, including acts of terrorism, violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes Russian Foreign Ministry

The ministry stressed that the drone attack on Moscow made no sense from a military point of view and was aimed at sowing panic among the Russian population.

The department also noted that the assurances of the NATO countries that Ukraine would not strike deep into the territory of Russia are absolutely hypocritical.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in her Telegram-channel wrote that the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the European Union (EU) will provide the services of the political bloc with all the necessary information about the drone attack on Moscow.

Earlier, the White House National Security Council said that the United States is aware of an attempted drone attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on Moscow and the Moscow region, but does not encourage Kiev’s attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General, stressed that the world organization condemns attacks on civilians and infrastructure.