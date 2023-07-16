The head of Chechnya Kadyrov called the security forces’ raid on prayer houses in Kotelniki a provocation

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, commented on the raid carried out in the prayer room in Kotelniki. He published the corresponding post in his Telegram-channel.

He called the actions of law enforcement officers a provocation. In addition, he expressed the opinion that such actions without observing job descriptions “are more like a bandit raid and deserve at least an official reprimand.” Kadyrov also instructed the State Duma Adam Delimkhanov to deal with this issue.

Earlier, in Dzerzhinsky, near Moscow, police officers broke into Muslims during prayer and were caught on video. The security forces asked believers to present their documents right during the prayer. After the incident, the Muslim community of the urban district of Kotelniki recorded a video message in which they accused the security forces of disrespect for the worshipers. In turn, the residents of Kotelniki also wrote down an appeal to the president, in which they declared the lawfulness of the actions of the security forces, and also that violations were revealed during the audit.