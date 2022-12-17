The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced the successful attack by the fighters of the West-Akhmat battalion on the defensive positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the zone of the special military operation (SVO). He wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Saturday, December 17.

“The West-Akhmat battalion of the RF Ministry of Defense under the command of combat officer Ismail Aguev carried out a successful attack on enemy defensive positions. They covered the enemy’s redoubts with dense artillery fire, burying a combat group in their own trenches,” Kadyrov wrote.

He also noted the successes of other Russian units in the NVO zone and indicated his confidence in Russia’s victory.

“No matter what anyone says, victory will definitely be ours!” the head of Chechnya stressed.

Earlier, on December 12, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apty Alaudinov, announced the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces along the entire line of contact. According to him, in all areas, Russian units are moving forward every day.

At the same time, Kadyrov noted that the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation were systematically pushing the front line to enemy territory, and the forecasts for a special military operation were very favorable.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.