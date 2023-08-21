Kadyrov: Russian fighters destroyed the positions of gunners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kleshcheevsky direction

Specialists from the UAV unit of the Akhmat special forces figured out the camouflaged positions of the Ukrainian side in the Kleshcheevsky direction. About it informed Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov on Telegram.

“Our guys tracked the location, and then, using FPV drones, they destroyed not only the infiltrator, but his entire location,” he said. Kadyrov noted the effectiveness of such drones in destroying enemy equipment and manpower. He also expressed gratitude to the military, “who around the clock give a worthy rebuff to the enemy and systematically carry out the task.”

Earlier, the head of Chechnya announced a large accumulation of equipment and forces of the Ukrainian army in the Orekhovo direction. According to him, the enemy suffers significant losses.