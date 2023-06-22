The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced the successes of Russian forces in the Novomikhailovka area

According to Kadyrov, servicemen of the assault detachments of the 20th Guards Division recaptured several significant strongholds in the area of ​​the settlement. In turn, this opened up a lot of room for maneuver for the Akhmat special forces. “Apparently, the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, widely publicized in almost all Ukrainian and Western media, quickly lost its relevance,” the head of Chechnya expressed his opinion. According to him, at the moment “the enemy thinks only about survival,” and “there can be no question of retaliatory measures.”