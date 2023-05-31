Akhmat special forces units are being redeployed to the Donetsk People’s Republic, now they are preparing for combat operations. This was announced on Wednesday, May 31, by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, in his Telegram channel.

“According to the order, the fighters of the Chechen units must begin active hostilities and liberate a number of settlements,” he wrote.

According to Kadyrov, at the moment the command headquarters of the units is developing plans to advance and liberate the territories.

“These days, combat units are being prepared for assault activities with the active support of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces,” he added.

On May 30, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in the DPR reported that Ukrainian nationalists shelled Donetsk early in the morning, firing 37 shells into the city. Petrovsky and Kyiv districts came under fire.

As a result of a strike on a residential area of ​​Donetsk, one of the shells hit a private house, where a man was injured. On May 30, an Izvestia correspondent showed a crater left at the site of a shell hit and destruction in the yard.

On March 13, Kadyrov, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced the Chechens’ readiness to “go to the bitter end.” In response, the head of state thanked the Chechen fighters for their participation in the NVO in Ukraine.

The special operation, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.