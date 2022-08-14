The head of Chechnya Kadyrov announced the occupation of a strategically important position near Seversk in the DPR

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in his Telegram-channel reported on the occupation of the special forces “Akhmat” by soldiers under the leadership of I. about. commander Akhmed Kombat Saidarkhanov of another strategically important position near Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

“Our soldiers are forcing the enemy to leave their defense lines and doomedly look towards Kyiv,” Kadyrov wrote. In addition, the fighters of the special unit “Akhmat” carried out a successful operation and destroyed the fortified area of ​​the Ukrainian military, one of them died, three were taken prisoner.

Currently, the green zone in the vicinity of Seversk is being cleared. Kadyrov added that offensive actions in this direction have been underway for the third day, there are no losses on the Russian side.

Earlier on Sunday, August 14, Ramzan Kadyrov announced that a new group of volunteers had been sent to Donbass. He added that the volunteers are well trained to quickly and efficiently solve operational problems.