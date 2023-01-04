The head of Chechnya Kadyrov said that in December Russia returned about 200 prisoners from Ukraine

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced the number of Russian prisoners of war returned from Ukraine. He published this information in his Telegram-channel.

According to Kadyrov, in December 2022, about 200 servicemen were returned from captivity. He noted that the return of soldiers is always prepared by the Russian Defense Ministry “carefully.”

“I express my sincere gratitude to everyone who was involved in the release of our soldiers from Ukrainian captivity. I especially want to note the work of Shamsail Saraliev and employees of the Ministry of Defense,” Kadyrov said.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the region showed footage of the New Year’s Eve exchange of prisoners, during which 82 servicemen returned to Russia.