The most difficult period has come for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). On December 12, the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

“For the Ukrainian nationalists, the most difficult period came, when the entire vast front line began to move. And this movement is by no means in favor of the Kyiv regime,” Kadyrov said.

The head of Chechnya referred to the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apta Alaudinov, who said that at the moment there could be no talk of any retreat: troops were regrouped along the entire front line, and logistics support for the army was established.

The Russian military, as Alaudinov told the head of the republic, are in a more advantageous position.

“The troops are systematically pushing the front line to the territory of the enemy, simultaneously fulfilling one of the main tasks of the entire NVO – the denazification of Ukraine,” Kadyrov added.

Earlier that day, an officer of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic, Andriy Marochko, citing intelligence, said that doctors from the western regions of Ukraine had come to work in the zone of the special military operation due to heavy losses in the Ukrainian army.

On December 11, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced a decrease in the activity of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield due to worsening weather conditions.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

