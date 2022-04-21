The head of Chechnya Kadyrov announced the destruction of the Ukrainian nationalist Shcherbak in Popasnaya

Ukrainian nationalist Gennady Shcherbak, who collaborated with NATO instructors, was liquidated in Popasna, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said in his Telegram-channel.

According to the politician, on Wednesday, April 20, he received good news. We are talking about the destruction of another commander of the Ukrainian army – “a Ukronazi titled by NATO instructors,” he said. According to Kadyrov, training certificates and “all sorts of awards” did not help the military man.

I received good news about the liquidation of another Ukronazi “titled” by NATO instructors. A certain Shcherbak Gennady Alexandrovich, according to authoritative Western military departments, was almost the hero of action films Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

Russia offered to surrender

Kadyrov specified that a similar fate awaits all members of criminal gangs. “This is the harsh reality,” he said.

The chance is irretrievably lost and now, in their miserable skin, they will feel the full power of the punitive operation Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

According to him, the Russian side has repeatedly offered the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to voluntarily lay down their arms and go over to the side of Moscow.

The capture of Azovstal

In addition, Kadyrov announced that the Azovstal metallurgical plant will be under the control of the Russian army soon, the Russian military will take it on April 21.

The head of Chechnya is sure that this will be unpleasant news for the Western countries. Kadyrov pointed out that people in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) would no longer be bullied. Kadyrov believes that the Ukrainian military should have surrendered earlier, but now it’s too late. According to him, the Chechen military is “combing every square” of the enterprise.

Called on the APU to surrender

On April 17, Kadyrov announced the start of a “specific” special operation in Ukraine. He called on Ukrainian servicemen to lay down their arms. According to Kadyrov, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should run towards the federal troops. They will be “accepted, fed and watered” there.

Now a specific special operation is starting, now there will be a specific result, they asked for it themselves, so to speak, Ukrainians Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

special operation

On April 15, the Kremlin formulated the primary task of the special operation in Ukraine. As the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov explained, the tasks assigned to the Russian armed forces will be fulfilled without a doubt. He stressed that the primary goal of Russia in Ukraine is the destruction of nationalist battalions.

The main thing is to get rid of these nationalist battalions. The operation is ongoing and the challenges ahead are well known Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

On February 24, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation during an address to citizens. He said that Moscow responded to the requests of the DPR and LPR for help. For several years, the inhabitants of these territories were subjected to genocide, the head of state stressed.

For eight years, endlessly long eight years, we have done everything possible to resolve the situation by peaceful, political means. All in vain. It is impossible to look at what is happening there without compassion. It was simply impossible to endure all this. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

He also threatened the West, which may decide to take part in the conflict in Ukraine. In this case, the answer will be immediate, Putin promised.