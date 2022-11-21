Kadyrov announced the liquidation of the criminal who attacked the traffic police inspector during the prayer

In the center of Grozny, a criminal who stabbed a traffic police inspector while preparing for prayer was liquidated. This was stated by the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in his Telegram-channel.

“The inspector left for a bath in the prayer room, where the shaitan surreptitiously inflicted mortal wounds on him,” Kadyrov specified.

When the killer tried to escape, he was shot with a service weapon. Currently, the police are trying to figure out the motives for the crime, identify the attacker and look for his possible accomplices.

The head of Chechnya expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased inspector.