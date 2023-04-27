The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on April 26 that the fighters of the OMON Akhmat-1 special unit went to the zone of the special operation.

“The unit consists of soldiers with rich experience in combat operations. Many of them were previously involved in the SVO, were directly involved in the liberation of strategically important objects and settlements of Donbass, ”he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Kadyrov, the riot police are equipped with everything necessary, including modern equipment and weapons.

Earlier, on April 11, it became known that the Akhmat special forces were strengthening the defense line in the Kremensk direction. It is noted that the line of defense is also reinforced with minefields.

The day before, a fighter from the Akhmat special forces detachment said that Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were probing the defenses of Russian forces in the Kremennaya area in order to launch a future counteroffensive. Nevertheless, the Armed Forces of Ukraine constantly suffer defeats in this direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

