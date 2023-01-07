Ramzan Kadyrov said that 300 Akhmat-1 OMON fighters went to the special operation zone

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that 300 fighters of the Akhmat-1 OMON unit went to the special operation zone. He wrote about this in Telegram.

“Each of them is overwhelmed with the desire to eradicate the cursed phenomenon called Satanism. There is no doubt that adherents of an inhuman ideology will meet their end at the hands of our fighters, too,” Kadyrov said.

He added that the commandos went to the NVO zone from Grozny. They were seen off by Chairman of the Chechen Parliament Magomed Daudov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Chechen government Abuzayd Vismuradov and Head of the Chechen Department of the Russian Federation FVNG Sharip Delimkhanov.

Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov said that information about the death of Chechen commanders in the special operation zone is a fable, which spread evil tongues.