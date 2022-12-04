Saboteurs were detained in the Kherson region, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on December 4 on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the settlements of the Kherson region are being cleared of Ukrainian criminal elements at full speed.

“Saboteurs who planned to carry out subversive activities in the liberated territories were detained,” he wrote.

Dozens of weapons were confiscated from the detainees, including explosives and grenade launchers.

The command of the Russian security forces has already received valuable information from the detainees that can be used against Ukrainian nationalists, Kadyrov stressed.

Cleanups are carried out for the safety of the local population. Their goal is also to identify saboteurs who left the city. All detainees will soon appear before the court.

Earlier, on December 2, during a cleansing operation in the Kherson region Chechen fighters found a cache with firearms that could be used by saboteurs.

On November 25, it was reported that several caches, which in total contained more than three hundred anti-airborne mines, were discovered during operational activities in Energodar, Zaporozhye region.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops. Kherson region returned to the Russian Federation following a referendum.

