In Chechnya, Aslan Byutukayev’s gang of six people who were on the federal wanted list was destroyed. The special operation was carried out on the outskirts of the Chechen village of Qatar-Yurt. About this in his Telegram– The head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov told the channel.

He said that the special operation had been planned for a long time and he personally took part in the development of the plan. At the same time, the bandit group managed to escape from pursuit and clashes twice. For the third time, the suspects failed to escape; some of the fighters killed on the spot have already been identified.

At the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) reported on the elimination of five bandits in a special operation in Chechnya.

The head of Chechnya announced the defeat of the bandit underground on the territory of the republic.

“We have fulfilled the task set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to restore order and eliminate terrorists in the Chechen Republic. All the militants headed by Byutukaev who were on the federal wanted list have been destroyed, ”Kadyrov said.

The head of Chechnya also noted that he personally informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the successful destruction of the gang.

During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, on the elimination of Aslan Byutukayev’s gang, said the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

“We are talking about the so-called last Emir of Chechnya, a well-known terrorist who has been wanted for a long time.” Dmitry Peskov official representative of the president of Russia

The Kremlin spokesman also added that all participants in the special operation will be awarded state awards.

He specified that the bandit was wanted both in Ingushetia and in Chechnya as part of an operation under the auspices of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee.

Aslan Byutukaev, together with Doku Umarov, claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport on January 24, 2011, which killed 37 people.

The Investigative Committee accused him in absentia of creating a stable armed group and a criminal community. According to unverified information, Byutukaev could have died in March 2011 during a special operation in Ingushetia.