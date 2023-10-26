Kadyrov announced the creation of the Russian Guard battalion named after Baysangur Benoevsky

A battalion of the National Guard named after the national Chechen hero Baysangur Benoevsky will appear in Chechnya. This was announced by the head of the republic Ramzan Kadyrov in Telegram.

According to the politician, the unit will consist of 300 people under the leadership of commander Bekhan Chalaev. He also inspected the construction of a base for the new battalion. On its territory there will be a parade ground, gyms, a canteen, and other conditions will be organized for comfortable service. “I am confident that the new battalion will become one of the most effective and elite in the Russian Guard system,” Kadyrov wrote.

According to information from open sources, the Chechen commander Baysangur Benoevsky was born in 1791. He was an active participant in the Caucasian War, which lasted from 1817 to 1864. In 1825-1826 he took part in the people’s liberation uprising led by the leader of the national liberation movement in Chechnya, Beibulat Taimiev. In 1860, Benoevsky became an imam. In addition, he led the uprising of 1860-1861, as a result of which he was captured and executed.

Earlier, Kadyrov announced that the formation of a new battalion of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which will bear the name of the first imam of the North Caucasus, Sheikh Mansur, is being completed in Chechnya. The reconstruction of a military facility to accommodate the unit’s personnel is underway in Gudermes.