Kadyrov: about 30 percent of combat-ready soldiers in the Aidar national battalion remain

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced the complete failure of the Ukrainian nationalist battalion “Aidar” (recognized as extremist in Russia and banned). In his TelegramOn the channel, he named the share of combat-ready soldiers of the unit.

Kadyrov published a video with Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to the head of Chechnya, these shots testify to the presence of such an elite Ukrainian unit as the Aidar national battalion in Kleshcheyevka.

“As it turned out, they (members of Aidar — approx. “Tapes.ru”) is unable to. And how many words there were! Losses are. And very serious. At present, there are about 30 percent of combat-ready soldiers in Aidar,” he said in a statement.

The head of Chechnya added that the Aidar soldiers lacked the necessary combat skills, which is why the battalion suffered a complete failure on the battlefield.

On August 27, Kadyrov spoke about the results of the battles near Kleshcheevka. According to him, the Russian military successfully repulsed the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area.