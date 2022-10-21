The head of Chechnya Kadyrov said that the fighters of “Akhmat” captured the defensive structures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The fighters of the “West-Akhmat” battalion occupied the engineering fortifications that had been held by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) for a long time. This was announced by the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, as a result of well-coordinated actions of fighters under the command of Ismail Aguev, a large number of captured weapons were captured and three Ukrainian servicemen were taken prisoner. “The most incorrigible were destroyed,” Kadyrov wrote.