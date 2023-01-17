The head of Chechnya Kadyrov announced the capture of the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Maryinsky direction of the NVO zone

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said in his Telegram-channel that the soldiers of the Sever-Akhmat special forces regiment stormed a stronghold in the Maryinsky direction in the zone of a special military operation (NVO).

“There is great news from the NWO zone, namely, from the Maryinsky direction! Soldiers of the Sever-Akhmat Special Forces Regiment named after the Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov of the Russian Defense Ministry stormed a stronghold, including fortified positions, ”the head of the republic said, noting that most of the manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed, an impressive number of Ukrainian fighters were taken prisoner.

Kadyrov said that the center of resistance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was equipped and consisted of a line of trenches, camouflaged dugouts, rifle defenses and was located in a favorable area for the Ukrainian military. This line of defense was strategically important, and its capture is a significant success in the Maryinsky direction, the head of Chechnya emphasized.

He also stressed that the Chechens, under enemy shelling, provide first aid to the prisoners. “An indicative picture, clearly illustrating the sides of evil and good,” he said. Kadyrov thanked the soldiers of the regiment and commander Zaindi Zingiev for the “brilliant, tactically planned” operation.

Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov urged not to call the special operation in Ukraine a world war. He noted that he considers inappropriate attempts to impose the status of a world conflict, sounding from various experts.