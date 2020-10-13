The militants, liquidated during the special operation in Grozny, planned to organize terrorist attacks on the territory of Chechnya. This was announced by the head of the republic Ramzan Kadyrov in his Telegram-channel.

He said that weapons, communications equipment and ammunition were seized from the scene of the shootout. At the same time, the terrorists themselves arrived in Chechnya from abroad – information about this appeared from law enforcement agencies in advance, Kadyrov added. “Operational measures were taken to capture them. Local residents also helped in determining the location of the terrorists, who promptly reported suspicious persons in one of the private households, ”he wrote.

Kadyrov also said that the Chechen authorities will provide all-round assistance to the relatives of the security officials who died as a result of the special operation.

According to the politician, now the situation in Grozny and throughout the republic as a whole is stable and calm, there are no restrictive measures, movement is free. “The siloviki worked as professionally, harmoniously and quietly as possible,” Kadyrov concluded.

The liquidation of the militants in Grozny became known earlier on October 13. A group of armed criminals was noticed during operational-search activities, after which a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced. The terrorists were blocked in a private house and asked to surrender, but in response they opened fire from automatic weapons. It was reported four dead criminals and three national guardsmen. Kadyrov clarified that two law enforcement officers were killed.