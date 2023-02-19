The head of Chechnya, Kadyrov, announced plans to create a PMC after completing work in the civil service

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in his Telegramchannel rejoiced at the success of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” in the zone of the special military operation.

The politician said that the PMC “managed to achieve very impressive results”, while stressing that the Wagner fighters “always take on an extremely difficult part of the work.” “Already now we can confidently say that the Wagner has ironically proved its effectiveness in military terms and has drawn a line under the talk about the need for PMCs. Without any doubt, this kind of professional formations are needed and necessary,” Kadyrov said.

The head of the region also said that after completing his work in the civil service, he plans to “compete” with the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin and create his own private military company.

Earlier, Kadyrov spoke about Prigozhin’s visit with a sledgehammer to Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces. According to him, the founder of the PMC presented the head of the unit with an instrument in a musical case.