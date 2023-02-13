The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced an attempt to poison his assistant Apti Alaudinov

Apti Alaudinov, an assistant to the head of the Chechen Republic, the commander of the Akhmat special rapid reaction unit, was tried to be poisoned on February 8. This was stated by the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, Alaudinov’s adjutant received an envelope with a message for the general, the letter inside of which was saturated with a poisonous substance. Alaudinov, according to Kadyrov, realized that the paper was poisoned by the caustic specific smell, and took action in time. The commander of the Akhmat and his adjutants treated their hands and washed the nasal cavity, the head of Chechnya specified.

Alaudinov and his adjutants were sent to the medical battalion, where doctors provided them with timely assistance. One of the doctors turned out to be a professional toxicologist, the head of the republic wrote, emphasizing that serious consequences for the victims were avoided.

“Now General Alaudinov and both adjutants are in a Moscow clinic and are on the mend. Doctors carry out all the necessary procedures. Specialists took a sampling of biological materials for analysis and identification of a poisonous substance, ”Kadyrov wrote, emphasizing that nothing threatens Alaudinov’s life.

The politician did not name the place where Alaudinov was at the time of receiving the poisoned letter. He added that after the start of the investigation into the assassination, there are already results. Kadyrov thanked the doctors for their help and wished Alaudinov and his adjutants recovery.

Alaudinov previously served as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs for the Chechen Republic. The politician was awarded the title of Hero of Russia, after the start of the SVO, he regularly comments on what is happening at the front. So, at the end of January, Alaudinov predicted that the Russian Armed Forces would take control of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) within a month and a half.