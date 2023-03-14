The Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov personally brought Putin a message, written in his own hand and read in front of the Russian president, after exchanging a few pleasantries, with a declaration of loyalty made blatant in a video: “Our troops in Ukraine they will fight until victory” says Kadyrov, a faithful ally of the Russian leader, who continues “The Chechen soldiers are successfully carrying out their duties”. A theatrical act of submission, which according to observers could be explained by the Chechen leader’s intention, declared a few weeks ago, to found a private military company in the style of Wagner. According to other observers, the scene may have been organized to silence rumors of a possible succession of the head of the Chechen Republic due to Kadyrov’s health problems. Ukraine – Russia, the news on the war today 15 March



