“We are alive, we don’t want to live long. We want to live little but with dignity”. The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, in a live broadcast on Instagram together with State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov denied the rumors about his illness. During the day, on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov also claimed that Russian forces had eliminated a group of Ukrainian saboteurs and reconnaissance near Kreminna, in Lugansk Oblast. Five soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were captured.

“In the course of successful offensive operations in the Serebryansky forest area, near Kreminna, the DRG of the 95th separate assault brigade of the Airborne Shock Forces of Ukraine was defeated. As a result of the confrontation, six soldiers are were eliminated and five were captured,” Kadyrov says, adding that the necessary medical care was provided to the wounded prisoners.