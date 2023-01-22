Home page politics

The Kremlin wants to impose a beard ban on its soldiers. Criticism has poured down from the ranks of the military. (Archive image) © Imago/Dmitry Rogulin

A beard and mobile phone ban is intended to ensure more discipline in the Russian troops. But the opposite is the case: criticism of the Kremlin hails from the ranks of the military.

Moscow – Russian commanders want to ensure more discipline at the front by banning beards and mobile phones. According to reports, Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war are supposed to shave their beards – and the use of private devices is also not allowed. This ban met with much criticism from the ranks of the soldiers. High-ranking military leaders also condemn the Kremlin.

Beard ban for Russian soldiers? Kremlin representative sparks discussion

According to Russian media reports, a beard ban was imposed on Russian soldiers in Ukraine. As the Moscow Times reported, the ban first surfaced on some pro-Russian Telegram channels, which reported that Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine had been forced to shave their beards. They are also not allowed to use private electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets.

It is unclear whether this ban actually exists. Russian separatist leaders initially denied the claims. Finally, on Wednesday (January 18), Russian MP and former Lieutenant General Viktor Sobolev made the statement in an interview with the news site RBC to. Accordingly, a shave is a “fundamental requirement of military discipline”. “A soldier is seen by civilians, he should look exemplary. If he’s unkempt and unshaven, it’s not a compliment either to him as a person or as a soldier,” Sobolev said.

Military criticizes beard ban – “As if there were no problems”

From the ranks of the military there is now resistance to a beard ban. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who has also deployed troops in Ukraine, commented on Telegram: “Apparently Lieutenant General Viktor Sobolev has a lot of free time … because he has nothing to do but read the military code of conduct,” he wrote . The ban is “absurd” and a clear provocation against his Muslim soldiers, who wear beards as part of their religious duty. “As if there were no problems at the front. What nonsense is this?” Kadyrov continued.

According to the Reuters news agency, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, also criticized the Kremlin. He called Sobolev’s comments “absurd”. At the front, a shave is an absolute luxury and a mobile phone ban is also archaic and no longer up to date.

Kremlin under criticism: Wagner leader Prigozhin provokes Putin

Duma representative Sobolev backtracked on the criticism with his statements. Requiring soldiers to shave their beards is “stupid,” he told RBC. Rather, he was concerned with a respectable appearance by the Russian units.

Kadyrov and Prigozhin act largely independently of the Russian high command in Ukraine. Wagner boss Prigozhin in particular has repeatedly shown problems with the Russian military leadership in recent times. Prigozhin accused the Russian army of stealing victories from his troops and provoked a dispute over successes in Ukraine. Since Moscow’s armies suffered a few defeats in the fall, their criticism of the Russian defense ministry has increased. Since then, relations with the Kremlin have continued to split. (sf)