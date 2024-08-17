Elon Musk gifts a cybertruck to Ramzan Kadyrov and the Chechen leader promises to use the vehicle in the war that Russia fights against Ukraine. Kadyrov publishes on his channels the video that documents the testing of the vehicle donated by Musk. The cybertruck is the latest creation of Tesla, a super pick up. The version shown by Kadyrov is equipped with a machine gun and seems intended for military use.

Kadyrov said he received a Tesla Cybertrack from Elon Musk. He promised to send it to the “special military operation” zone and attached a machine gun to it. “Elon, thank you! Come to Grozny, I will receive you as the most dear guest! I do not think that our Russian MFA will be… pic.twitter.com/m72fg2G2PU — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 17, 2024

“Elon, thank you! Come to Grozny, I will welcome you as the most welcome guest,” Kadyrov says in the video posted on Telegram. “I don’t think the Russian Foreign Ministry would object to such a trip. Of course, we are waiting for your news that will contribute to the completion of the special military operation,” Kadyrov says. “It is no coincidence that they call the vehicle a cyber beast. I am sure that it will bring great benefits to our troops.”

Which side is Musk on?

Kadyrov’s video, thanking and inviting Musk, further fuels discussions about the tycoon’s stance on the conflict. Musk has previously spoken out against the U.S. sending military aid to Kiev, deeming American support useless: “Money doesn’t help Ukraine. Prolonging the war doesn’t help Ukraine,” he said in February.

Last September, Musk defended himself from Ukrainian accusations that he had failed to provide Starlink satellite coverage for Kiev’s planned attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet: “The terms of service clearly prohibit the use of Starlink for offensive military operations, since we are a civilian system. They were asking for something that was explicitly prohibited.”