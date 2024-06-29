Kadyrov advised Bastrykin to be more careful with statements about Islam

The head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov responded to the words of the Chairman of the Investigative Committee (SK) Alexander Bastrykin about the perpetrators of terrorist attacks in Russia. The politician asked him to be extremely careful in his statements.

Kadyrov stressed that Muslims “have not committed and do not commit terrorist acts.” For this reason, he called for not comparing Islam with terrorism.

Religions should not be confused with the extravagant ideas of rabid fanatics and shaitans, who can call themselves whatever they want, but in no way have anything to do with the sacred scriptures, be it the Bible, the Koran or the Torah Ramzan KadyrovHead of Chechnya

The head of Chechnya noted that if high-ranking officials allow themselves to make such statements, this could negatively affect the socio-political situation in the country.

“Today the peoples in Russia are united and united as never before. We need to value this factor, and not divide society into good and bad religions,” Kadyrov said.

Bastrykin talked about wearing niqabs and recalled the latest terrorist attacks in Russia

During his speech at the International Youth Legal Forum in St. Petersburg, the head of the Investigative Committee supported the proposal to ban niqabsand also recalled the recent terrorist attacks in Russian regions.

Photo: Alexey Danichev / RIA Novosti

“What is happening today? Who committed the latest terrorist attack in Dagestan? Islamist terrorists. Who committed the attack in the Rostov prison? Islamist terrorists (…) Therefore, the State Duma urgently needs to react to these phenomena. If we are bringing people here (I think we shouldn’t), we must regulate their behavior, including by adopting new laws,” Bastrykin said.

Kadyrov Threatens Blood Vengeance on Terrorists’ Families After Attack on Dagestan

On June 23, terrorists attacked a synagogue and an Orthodox church in the Dagestani city of Derbent. In addition, the criminals fired at a traffic police post in Makhachkala. After this, Kadyrov threatened the militants with blood feud. The politician emphasized that at the slightest suspicion of terrorism, the clan should be punished, since it bears full responsibility for the actions of its descendants.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Russian political scientist Sergei Markov considered the statement of the head of Chechnya to be normal. According to him, Kadyrov said what many people think. The political scientist is perplexed as to why the Chechen leader was subjected to a barrage of criticism after his speech.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, noted that the fight against terrorism must be as tough and uncompromising as possible. The press secretary of the Russian president agreed with the opinion that terrorists must be prosecuted as harshly as possible. The truth of Kadyrov’s words “is not in anyone’s doubt,” he added.