The Opel Kadett GT/E and Golf GTI used to be tough competitors. Actually still today.

Nowadays, all cars that sell well are generally a bit the same. A medium semi-sporty premium crossover with a form of electrification. Or something. That in itself is not a problem, but it did make us think. These tough titanic battles no longer exist these days.

When the Opel Astra and Volkswagen Golf III were released, the Car Champion had purchased advertising space on bus shelters (bus shelters for non-officials)! Yes, there were advertisements everywhere that Auto Champion was going to test the two against each other. Remarkably, the Champion also repeated that himself.

Kadett GT/E vs Golf GTI

But you get the gist: the Astra-Golf battle was a fierce one. Volkswagen is still the best-selling brand in the Netherlands (until November 2023), Opel dangles in P11. The Golf is so far at P40 and the Opel Astra has dropped to P42. So it is still a tough fight, but for the poodle prize.

The editors of Autoblog had to think of that when they saw these two beauties on the fair in Essen. This concerns an Opel Kadette GT/E and a Volkswagen Golf GTI. Those used to be the cars you wanted. Just as functional as the Kadett or Golf you already had, but with a sporty sauce on top.

Now we know that the cars you see here are not each other’s direct competitors. This Kadett GT/E is from 1977 and the Golf you see is a somewhat later Golf GTI I (recognizable by the wider rear lights).

Which do you choose?

To see these cars in such good condition is something that makes you nostalgic. In terms of rock-solid specifications, the Kadett GT/E or Golf GTI doesn’t make you very happy these days. Because these cars need more than 10 seconds to reach 100 km/h and you are nowhere near 200 km/h. But that doesn’t matter, because it’s about the sensation and the fun you have.

What’s also fun is to see how big the conceptual differences were. The Volkswagen Golf GTI (which had been around since 1976) has front-wheel drive and a transverse engine with the transmission next to it. The Kadett GT/E is more for the @jaapiyo‘s of this world, with rear-wheel drive and a longitudinally placed engine (with the gearbox behind it).

Anyway, they both come from a time when the grass was still green and sex was still four. Which do you choose? The Kafett GT/E or the Golf GTI? Let us know in the comments and have a chance to win a battery charging course @loek.

