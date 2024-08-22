Home World

From: Julia Hanigk

Kader Loth talks about her endometriosis diagnosis and the removal of her uterus in the jungle camp. Despite this, she still has bleeding. A doctor explains it on RTL.

Kruger National Park – To mark the 20th anniversary of “I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here!”, a summer edition of the “Jungle Camp” is currently being shown in the Kruger National Park in Africa on RTL and RTL+13 former jungle stars are taking part in the special season, including 51-year-old Kader Loth.

Kader Loth reports on her endometriosis diagnosis in the summer jungle camp 2024

“In 2017, I had problems in my abdomen and went to the doctor, who said, you have Endometriosis“, Loth tells a fellow campaigner there. According to the Endometriosis Association Germany e. V. It is a chronic disease in which tissue grows outside the uterus. It can grow in the ovaries, the abdomen and pelvis, the intestines or the peritoneum, but can occur anywhere in the body. Around half of those affected suffer from severe pain and require long-term therapy; their fertility is often also limited. There is currently no causal cure for endometriosis.

Kader Loth had her uterus removed – but she still has her period

Kader Loth talks about her suffering in the TV show: “The pain is so bad, as if you were giving birth to a child once a month during your period.” A doctor then advised her to have her uterus removed, according to the Jungle Camp-Participant. Because she still wanted a child at the time, she initially decided against it, but later decided to do it because the pain was too bad for her. After that, she went into artificial menopause, she explains.

Gynaecologist explains: This is why bleeding occurs despite surgery and menopause

A fellow campaigner then finds a bloody bandage belonging to Kader Loth on the show and asks her about it. But how can that be? The gynecologist Dr. Judith Bildau explained rtl.de in addition: “In Kader Loth’s case, it is likely that only the body of the uterus was removed and the cervix was left intact. Kader’s ovaries have also not been removed, so they continue to function hormonally and determine the cycle.” This is called a “partial hysterectomy,” and some women may still experience light menstruation.

And further: “Due to her age, Kader is certainly already in menopause, which is why her bleeding can be irregular,” Dr. Bildau told the broadcaster. “During menopause, the hormonal activity of the ovaries slowly decreases as the egg reserves are running low. During this time, there are often strong hormonal fluctuations. This means that menstruation usually changes too. Many women bleed heavily, others only have light bleeding, and others only bleed every few months.”

The doctor also feels it is important to stress: “Not all women who suffer from endometriosis need to have their uterus removed.” However, for those who suffer from adenomyosis, i.e. endometriosis tissue in the muscle tissue of the uterus, this is certainly an option. Although the diagnosis of “endometriosis” is becoming more and more common, many women still keep their illness a secret. (jh)

